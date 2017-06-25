Baseball hasn’t had a team win back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees did it three straight times from 1998-2000.

Despite that, Nationals manager Dusty Baker isn’t ready to say there’s a natural letdown for World Series champions the following year.

“I think there’s a short winter,” Baker said. “You’ve got a very short winter. You’ve got a very short winter on your pitching staff because while everybody’s resting in the month of October and in November now, you’re still playing. When you do win, it’s not usually until December that you feel like working out. If you take a month off or two weeks off, you’re looking at December.

“You get the rubber chicken circuit, everybody wants a piece of you, everybody wants to celebrate with you and people all around. Next thing you know, it’s time to go to spring training and you don’t have that much time to regroup physically and mentally.”

Starting Monday, the Nationals will face a team that appears to be in the middle of a World Series hangover — the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are just 38-37 and have floated around .500 all year. At this point last season, Chicago was 49-26, a game above the Nationals’ record this season (45-30).

Defending a World Series crown is incredibly tough. The Yankees made the finale for a fourth straight year in 2001, but lost. The 2009 Philadelphia Phillies are the most recent team to have won the World Series and make it back the next year, only to lose.

The Nationals-Cubs four-game series, which starts Monday night, should serve as a good measuring stick for both teams — and perhaps a preview of an upcoming postseason showdown.

Baker remembered asking Hall of Famer Larry Doby when he started to prepare for the upcoming baseball season.

“My thought was spring training, and he told me you start getting ready a couple weeks after the season’s over,” Baker said. “There are times during the winter you don’t feel like working out, but you do it. There are times when you don’t feel like playing, but you do it. It’s synonymous to preparing yourself for the grind, the marathon that’s ahead of you.”

There are still months to go before the finish line in late October — but in this marathon so far, the Cubs and the Nationals are running vastly different races.