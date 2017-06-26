Selected editorials from Oregon newspapers:

Corvallis Gazette-Times, June 25, on Dems throwing in the towel on tax reform

Last week’s announcement that Democratic leaders were throwing in the towel on tax reform during this session didn’t really come as much of a surprise, considering the various legislative forces that had aligned against the idea.

But it still came as a disappointment - and, if Oregon citizens are growing weary of legislative promises that this important topic or that important topic will be top of the agenda during the next session, you can understand that weariness: It’s not the first time these particular cans have been kicked down that particular road.

This session, yet another can got kicked down the road: Reforms to the state’s public pension fund, with its $22 billion unfunded liability, also appear to be joining that tax discussion: Democrats said all session long that pension reforms would be tied to tax reform; with tax reform off the table, so is the PERS discussion.

It still remains to be seen whether the last big-ticket item on this year’s legislative docket, the bill that identifies major transportation projects around the state and ways to pay for them, will also be kicked over to 2019; our hope is that legislators still see a path forward in this session for the transportation bill.

Of course, all of this always comes with an asterisk: The Legislature is scheduled to remain in session until July 10, its mandated adjournment date. It is not completely out of the question, during the final weeks of the Legislature, to see proposals given up for dead lurch into unexpected life, like in a George Romero horror movie.

But a statement last week from three key Democrats - Gov. Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney and Speaker of the House Tina Kotek - certainly suggested they weren’t anticipating reanimation.

The statement read, in part, that the three had worked “for months with legislators in both parties, business leaders, and labor leaders, to identify ways to reduce state spending, contain costs going forward, and finally reform our revenue system. While we are moving forward on several major cost containment measures, it has become clear that the Legislature will not have the necessary support to achieve structural revenue reforms this session.”

That is partially because Democrats are one vote short in both the Senate and the House of the supermajorities required to pass tax increases. Senate Republicans, in particular, have maintained a united front against any tax increase - and their position only seemed to harden as the session went along.

Other pockets of opposition have risen this session: Sen. Mark Hass, the Beaverton Democrat who’s been carrying the flag of tax reform for at least the last couple of sessions, last week pitched an idea to simply increase corporate income taxes. The plan enjoyed some support from businesses. But the idea didn’t go anywhere, in part because House Democrats objected to the fact that it didn’t include a tax on corporate gross receipts.

No wonder that a frustrated Hass warned in a speech last week that failure to address these issues would trigger the sort of pension crisis that’s facing Illinois: “It will eventually wreck our schools and swallow our state,” he said.

It now seems that the Legislature will be able to patch together a budget that will allow the state to limp along for the next two years, with a combination of cost cuts and measures such as a tax on health care providers that will raise $550 million.

It also seems likely that the Legislature’s failure to act will trigger yet another wave of citizen initiatives. Legislators complain about how those initiatives complicate their work in Salem. But it’s hard to fault citizens for wanting to see if they can do something about the can before legislators get the chance to give it yet another kick.

___

The Medford Mail Tribune, June 25, on Jordan Cove’s document removal

After the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission declined to schedule a public hearing in Jackson County on the newest proposal for a natural gas pipeline across Southern Oregon, a spokesman for project applicant Jordan Cove LNG made a point of saying the company has no objection to more meetings. But that declaration of openness apparently does not extend to sharing public documents on the company’s previous application, which FERC denied last year.

Jordan Cove officials removed binders of documents about the previous proposal from public libraries in four counties, including documents provided by federal regulatory agencies. At the Coos Bay Public Library, they succeeded in removing everything they could find - after Paul Addis, a reference librarian, told them they could take only those documents their company provided. Most of the documents were provided by federal agencies, he said.

Jordan Cove LNG spokesman Michael Hinrichs said the materials removed were obsolete and not relevant to the new proposal because they contain details that have changed, and releasing them could be “completely confusing to the public.”

Nonsense.

If, as Jordan Cove says, 50 pipeline route changes have been made to accommodate landowner requests and account for new geological data, and plans for the proposed export facility in Coos Bay modified, the public should have the opportunity to compare the old pipeline route with the new one, and study the changes to the export facility, too. That should result in less confusion, not more.

Moreover, a private company removing from a public library documents provided by government agencies is presumptuous and potentially illegal. Those documents belong to the public library, and by extension to the public, not to Jordan Cove. Removing them without permission could be considered theft of public property.

We question the reference librarian’s willingness to let Jordan Cove remove even those documents the company itself provided. Even if they don’t reflect the project’s current form, they are part of the historical record, and should be part of any open discussion of the proposed project.

___

The Oregonian/OregonLive, June 23, on rise and fall of John Kitzhaber

No matter how he would like to twist the narrative, the rise and fall of John Kitzhaber lies squarely on his shoulders.

News came this month that the U.S. Department of Justice had decided against filing criminal charges against the former governor or his fiancee, Cylvia Hayes. The decision brought a merciful end to a 28-month investigation by four federal agencies into whether the couple used their high-profile public positions for personal benefit.

The ordeal cast a shadow over the state as well as many of the public servants who had worked loyally for the governor for years. Lawmakers have worked with varying success over the past two years to draft ethics and public records laws to address problems highlighted in the downfall of the man once considered one of Oregon’s most durable politicians.

Kitzhaber claims he’s been vindicated.

He hasn’t.

The federal prosecutor didn’t set out to decide whether the actions of the former governor and first lady passed the smell test. The prosecutor focused only on whether their actions violated the law. The decision simply tells us that their conduct, while dishonest and self-serving, fell short of being criminal.

Criminality was a high bar to begin with, but it was made even higher just one year into the Kitzhaber investigation, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the public corruption convictions of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife for insufficient evidence that the money and gifts they accepted led to “official action.”

The fact remains that Kitzhaber failed to address the conflicts of interest created when Hayes’ consulting contracts, which totaled about $200,000, began overlapping her policy work in his office.

Taxpayers would be well served if findings from the investigation are provided to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, which announced this week it will resume its long-delayed review into ethics complaints filed by Republicans. Hopefully that review can provide more answers that can shape the ethics reforms still needed in Oregon.

For now, unfortunately, Kitzhaber is choosing his own translation of the federal prosecutor’s brief statement. He’s a victim of the media. A guinea pig for fake news. It all sounds rather Trumpian. And like the drumbeat of strained logic we see inside the Beltway these days, Kitzhaber is spinning an overly simplistic and revisionist storyline by attempting to categorize this as a war between him and the media.

It’s a disingenuous strategy that takes away from his correct decision in 2015 to resign. The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board had called for that move not because of any criminality, but because at that moment in time he had become a source of unending distraction and could no longer lead the state effectively.

Kitzhaber did not resign because he lost control of a “media frenzy.”

No, in the years leading up to the scandal he had lost control of his own office and failed to put clear boundaries on his fiancee’s fast expanding role within it. He had lost sight of his duty to provide answers Oregonians deserved when his office failed to provide public records before he was elected to his historic — and historically short — fourth term.

Most damaging, Kitzhaber had lost the trust and support of longtime colleagues and political leaders who were encouraging him to go.

Some Oregonians may agree with Kitzhaber’s misguided analysis. Others still feel burned. But by blaming anyone else for what played out in 2015, Kitzhaber only undermines the potential for him to earn back that trust.

___

Yamhill Valley News-Register, June 23, on affordable housing pilot project

The McMinnville City Council last week discussed a package of state laws passed last year to combat the shortage of affordable housing plaguing Oregon, particularly in rural areas. Among them was a bill creating a pilot project that will allow two test cities to add 50 acres to their urban growth boundaries and dedicate the land to affordable housing.

One city must be under 25,000 in population, leaving just one spot available for McMinnville, should it decide to apply. Because the measure excludes the populous urban counties of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Marion, only eight cities are eligible for consideration in the over-25,000 category.

Skirting the state’s notoriously cumbersome land use laws, and the inevitable litigation their use brings, makes this an appealing opportunity.

The state was creative in proposing this idea. And it gives the winning city a chance to be equally creative with the implementation, which is something McMinnville is good at.

This project could produce positive change worthy of replication throughout the state. Bus routes could be extended to serve the new neighborhood, and there would be an opportunity to create a sustainable, eco-friendly development.

Fears of creating “ghettos” on the outskirts of McMinnville are more fearmongering than well-grounded objections, in our opinion. After all, said development would likely abut existing sites.

No one is proposing some sort of shabby shanty town. The goal is to create good homes for working residents at a cost that allows them to live comfortably, and ideally help curb the strain on governmental social services.

The path to an ample supply of affordable housing in McMinnville remains by no means clear, simple and straight. But the conversations held on the issue are proving constructive, convincing us the city is making a genuine effort to find its way.

It’s a good sign when the nine-member affordable housing task force created last fall by the council engages in constructive discussion on an issue perilously challenging for cities throughout Oregon.

Of all the options on the table, we favor those that incentivize developers to increase density on land already within the UGB. Councilor Remy Drabkin’s request for compilation of an inventory of vacant property that could support such development is a positive initial step toward a comprehensive plan.

But as long as participation as a pilot won’t distract the city from pursuing those goals, we think the state program an opportunity worth pursuing.