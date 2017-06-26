DEL RIO, Texas (AP) - The former mayor and former city manager of the South Texas town of Crystal City have been convicted on federal conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and theft counts arising from a federal corruption probe.

A federal court jury in Del Rio, Texas, returned its guilty verdicts Monday against former mayor Ricardo Lopez and former city manager and city attorney William James Jonas III.

Trial testimony revealed that Jonas, Lopez and other city officials used their official positions to enrich themselves by seeking and taking bribes from persons doing business in Crystal City.

Former Mayor Pro-Tem Rogelio Mata and his brother, former council member Roel Mata, along with former council member Gilbert Urrabazo and Ngoc (wahk) Tri (tree) Nguyen (when) have already pleaded guilty in related cases and awaiting sentencing.