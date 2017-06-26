SANDY, Utah (AP) - U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price says the Senate Republican health care law bill would give states like Utah more flexibility.

Price was in Sandy on Monday to speak with selected business leaders and tout a health care proposal introduced last week.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2tNZEki ) that Price called President Donald Trump an “incredible leader” who is trying to give states the power to make their own decisions about Medicaid.

About 15-20 protesters stood outside the business where the event was held and chanted, “No cuts to Medicaid.” The protesters were not allowed inside to observe the question-and-session with Price.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday that the proposal would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.