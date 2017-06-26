“Some Democrats are saying it’s time for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to go, arguing that losses in this year’s special congressional elections show that their party needs new, younger leadership. Most Democrats agree,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey, which finds that 58 percent of all likely Democratic voters say the party needs new blood.

Less than a third — 31 percent — believe the current national leadership of their party is representative of most Democrats.

Among all likely U.S. voters, 64 percent advises the Democrats to get themselves a new crop of leaders, while only 23 percent feels the Democratic leadership is representative of the party’s voter base.

It’s a cautionary tale for Republicans as well. The party constantly has fended off accusations from partisan rivals that there is division and discord within the GOP ranks. So?

Among likely Republican voters themselves, 45 percent say their party needs new leaders — and a worrisome 60 percent of all voters agrees — not a good sign. Another 48 percent of the GOP voters, at least, say their party’s leadership is representative of most Republicans; only 30 percent of all voters agree.

FRANKEN’S ADVICE TO DEMOCRATS

“We’s got to stop riding in limousines.”

— Sen. Al Franken to MSNBC on Monday; his comment was deemed a “truth bomb” by Mediaite.com analyst Jon Levine.

A MIGHTY BIG PARTY

The Media Research Center is marking its 30th anniversary as a mighty conservative press watchdog this year, and has just revealed some details for an upcoming celebration of same.

Staged at the spectacular National Building Museum in the nation’s capital, the evening gala will feature the organization’s founder, Brent Bozell. Columnist Cal Thomas serves as master of ceremonies; the guest list includes Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican and chairman of the House Freedom Caucus; talk radio kingpins Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin; Fox News host Sean Hannity; feisty comedian Joe Piscopo; and radio host Chris Plante.

The big night is Sept. 21; a thousand guests are expected, and the party is expected to sell out. Find the details at MRC.org/gala.

“Help us celebrate 30 years of the Media Research Center’s history of making life miserable for liberals in the media,” Mr. Bozell advises.

A POPULAR PARTY

The American Health Care Act — Trumpcare — inspired melodramatic reactions from leading Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, who recently declared that if Republicans pass the legislation, they will become “the death party.”

“My own reaction to the Democrats’ words was to consider calling a copyright attorney about Clinton, since a decade ago I wrote a book about abortion and related issues titled ‘The Party of Death,’” writes Bloomberg View columnist Ramesh Ponnuru, also senior editor for National Review.

Indeed, his book was published in 2006; the full title is “The Party of Death: The Democrats, the Media, the Courts, and the Disregard for Human Life.”

Oh, the irony.

“I wrote a book calling Democrats ‘the party of death.’ They howled. Now they’re saying the same thing about Republican health care,” observes Mr. Ponnuru.

RESISTANCE PERSISTS

Some critics now question if the whole “resistance” mantra has lost its charm for Democrats in search of a viable voter message. Nevertheless, Al Gore’s climate activist group — the Climate Reality Project — has embraced resistance. As of Monday, the group adopted the new motto “We resist, we build, we rise,” vowing to fight back against “Big Oil insiders” and other foes.

Mr. Gore himself will get to demonstrate all this new resistance during a three-day Climate Reality Leadership Corps training session which begins Tuesday near Bellevue, Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee will also have a say.

“Give us three days. We’ll give you the tools to change the world,” advise event organizers.

THE GRASS GETS GREENER

Once again, here’s more economic news that would leave the old hippies of yore shaking their heads in disbelief.

“Cannabis-related businesses now employ more people than there are dental hygienists and bakers in the United States and will soon surpass the number of telemarketers and pharmacists,” reports Marijuana Business Daily, an industry publication that tracks the trends.

“With demand for recreational cannabis increasing and patient counts continuing to rise in many medical programs, the potential for further growth in existing markets is high,” says editorial director Chris Walsh, who expects U.S. marijuana retail sales to rise by 30 percent to some $6.1 billion.

“Additionally, we expect retail marijuana revenues to rise by up to 45 percent in 2018, followed by another major spike in 2019, when annual sales could surpass $11 billion,” adds Mr. Walsh.

SCHUMER’S GRAND PLAN

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer has been busy for months, he says, working on “a strong, bold, sharp-edged and common-sense economic agenda” aimed at the middle class. The New York Democrat told ABC’s “This Week” that he’s been talking up his ideas with Democrats — and even Trump voters wearing “Proud Deplorable” T-shirts.

“This economic message platform is going to resonate. It’s what we were missing, and it’s not going to be baby steps. It’s going to be bold. We’re coming out with it this summer — within a month,” Mr. Schumer said. “Democrats will try to pass it legislatively for a year and campaign on it in 2018. It’s what we were missing in 2016 and in the past. You lose an election, you don’t blame other people, you blame yourself.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 62 percent of Americans favor same-sex marriage.

• 47 percent of Republicans overall and 76 percent of Democrats overall agree.

• 39 percent of conservative Republicans and 90 percent of liberal Democrats also favor same-sex marriage.

• 32 percent of Americans overall oppose same-sex marriage.

• 48 percent of Republicans overall and 19 percent of Democrats overall agree.

• 55 percent of conservative Republicans and 9 percent of liberal Democrats also oppose same-sex marriage.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 2,504 U.S. adults conducted June 8-18 and released Monday.

