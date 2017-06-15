Ivanka Trump said Monday that she and her father, President Trump, disagree on certain issues, but she said that disagreement leads to positive outcomes.

“He trusts me to be very candid with my opinions. I don’t have a hidden agenda. I make it very clear where I stand on an issue. I give him my open and candid feedback so sometimes we agree, sometimes we disagree,” Ms. Trump said on Fox News. “All different viewpoints leads to positive things.”

She also denied any involvement in the Us Weekly article that came out saying that she and her father disagreed on his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“I never actually spoke to them, and I didn’t know about the article being written until after it was published. I think it’s normal to not have 100 percent alliance on viewpoints,” Ms. Trump explained. “I leave the politics to other people and really lean in to other issues that I care deeply about.”

Ms. Trump also said she gave her father an “A” grade so far, but admitted she was biased.