Ohio Gov. John Kasich came out against the Senate Republican health care bill Sunday, saying both Republicans and Democrats need to do a better job at helping poor people.

“Both parties ought to be worried about poor people, because I don’t think either party particularly cares about helping poor people,” Mr. Kasich, who lost the Republican Party’s presidential nomination to President Trump last year, told CNN’s Dana Bash.

“You look at the rates of poverty, the problems in this country,” he continued. “We have not designed a system to get people work. Everything we’re talking about now — getting people healthy, giving them health care — is designed to get them to work. It’s designed to give them an opportunity to have a better life. This is not some kind of welfare system.”

At one point, Ms. Bash showed a clip of an ad by a pro-Trump PAC criticizing Republican Sen. Dean Heller for opposing the Senate bill, CNN reported.

“This is the craziest time I’ve ever seen in politics,” Mr. Kasich reacted. “And maybe this is a signal that instead of people just confessing their loyalty to one party or the other, maybe they ought to be confessing their loyalty to the country.

“I don’t think we have enough leadership,” he added. “I think there are too many people that cower in the wings because of partisanship. Not just Republicans; Democrats as well. If you try to get a great number of governors, Republican or Democrat, to speak out on this, where are they? All you hear are crickets and chirping because they’re, they’re worried about upsetting their base.”