Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee criticized the Republican health care bill for scaling back on Medicaid spending while offering states no flexibility in return.

“Unless you give some cost controls on the Medicaid program, it will bankrupt every state,” Mr. Huckabee, a former GOP presidential candidate, said on Fox Business Network.

“The fed, basically in the Senate bill, are washing their hands of Medicaid, saying to the states, ‘Good luck, we’re going to give you a sliding scale, less money, but you still have all of the responsibilities, and we’re not going to give you the level of flexibility,’ ” he said.

Mr. Huckabee also warned that those depending on Medicaid may not have access to those benefits as the program is scaled back. He said this was not what President Trump campaigned on.

“What is the end game here? And if the end game is to save money, then the Republicans might be on the right track, but that’s not the end game that Donald Trump campaigned on, and it is not the end game Americans care most about,” he said.

Mr. Huckabee’s daughter is a member of the Trump administration and the former governor has been a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump.