New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Monday that Democrats need to be more focused on governing in real time.

“It’s nice to be aspirational, and it’s nice to be passionate, it’s nice to get the country focused on the biggest of issues, but it falls on deaf ears if you can’t make something happen,” Mr. Landrieu said on MSNBC.

Mr. Landrieu was just named president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which is having their national meeting in Miami Beach, Florida, this week.

He also said he and his fellow mayors need to focus on the Russia case, but not allow other policy agendas to fall to the wayside.

“We live in real time and reality, so people who are just trying to get to work, get to the Little League with their kids, are focused on all those things plus the Russia investigation,” Mr. Landrieu said.