A Virginia man’s obituary says he passed away peacefully “after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead.”

Patrick Killebrew, 68, died June 20 and his obit was posted Sunday in the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

On June 19, the Nationals lost an 8-7 game to the Miami Marlins in which the bullpen blew a one-run lead in the seventh and then lost on a walk-off single in the ninth inning.

Killebrew’s obituary asks, in lieu of flowers, for donations to the “Nationals Bullpen Fund.”