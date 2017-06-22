House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Democrats’ problem isn’t one of ideology, but rather their ineffectiveness in getting the party’s message across.

“It’s not about our agenda, it isn’t even about our message. it’s about our communication of it,” Ms. Pelosi said on CBS News.

Mrs. Pelosi pushed back against claims that she should step down, saying she’s “a master legislator” and that those calling for her resignation have been against her for a long time.

“This is such a small item,” Ms. Pelosi said of the recent backlash against her. “Right now, our fight is the Affordable Care Act. I’ve always had trouble in the caucus from the start.

“I’m a master legislator,” she said. “I’m experienced in terms of knowing institutional memory of Congress. If Hillary Clinton had won, I might’ve gone home.”

She did say that despite the losses in the special elections, which Democrats have put at her feet, the party made strides in support where they normally wouldn’t have been competitive.

“People in those states are very happy because we’ve pushed the Republicans back,” Mrs. Pelosi said.