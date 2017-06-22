Sen. Ron Johnson said Monday he did not want to kill the health care bill but is trying to get more time before voting on it.

“You don’t have to do it this week. I just completely disagree with you on that,” Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” “Let’s take the time. Let’s do it right. Let’s get the numbers.”



The senator continued, “I do not want to kill the bill. I do not want to kill the bill. I want to improve it.”

Mr. Johnson put the blame at the feet of Republican leadership in the Senate arguing that they want to use collapsing markets to force the bill through.

“Let’s not allow ourselves to be blamed for these collapsing markets. It’s not our fault, it’s Obamacare’s fault. Because we have not acted, quite honestly, because leadership wants to jam this and force it using this as a forcing mechanism,” he said. “I see what leadership is trying to do. They’re trying to jam this thing through. It’s far from a perfect bill.”

Mr. Johnson said that conservatives who worked on the bill didn’t have any of their input added to the final draft, and he’s trying to get the White House involved to have their voices heard.

“I’m going to try to improve this bill. I want a few extra days with the White House with their policy experts. Maybe they’ll listen to conservatives because the Senate leadership did not,” he said.

Mr. Johnson did say he will make the best decision he can depending on how the surrounding circumstances shake out.

“When I’m forced to vote on a bill, and I’ll have to make the determination, does this put us in a better place tomorrow than it does today? That’ll be my guiding principle,” he said.