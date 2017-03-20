The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a closely watched gun rights case that challenged restrictions on concealed carry — a decision that earned a stinging rebuke from Justice Clarence Thomas.

In opting not to hear Peruta v. California, the high court let stand an en banc ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a California law requiring a gun owner to show “good cause” in order to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. The state law left the authority to decide what constitutes “good cause” up to local authorities, like sheriffs or police chiefs.

Gun owner Edward Peruta, of San Diego County, brought the case after he sought to carry concealed firearms for self-defense but was denied a concealed-carry license in 2009 because he was unable to show good cause.

Justice Thomas, who was joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch in his dissent, wrote that the lower court’s ruling erred because it had narrowly considered only whether the regulatory concealed carry scheme established by a local sheriff was valid, not whether residents had a broader right to carry firearms openly in public. California law prohibits open carry.

“The Court’s decision to deny certiorari in this case reflects a distressing trend: the treatment of the Second Amendment as a disfavored right,” Justice Thomas wrote.

He went on to rebuke his colleagues for failing to seriously consider the effect that letting the decision stand would have on every day Americans.

“For those of us who work in marbled halls, guarded constantly by a vigilant and dedicated police force, the guarantees of the Second Amendment might seem antiquated and superfluous,” Justice Thomas wrote. “But the Framers made a clear choice: They reserved to all Americans the right to bear arms for self-defense. I do not think we should stand by idly while a State denies its citizens that right, particularly when their very lives may depend on it.”

In addition to the 9th Circuit, federal appeals courts have upheld similar restrictive “good reason” requirements in New Jersey, New York and Maryland. An ongoing case is challenging a similar requirement in the District of Columbia.

Eric Tirschwell, litigation director for Everytown for Gun Safety, said the Supreme Court’s decision was a “win for gun safety.”

“The Peruta decision is consistent with four other federal appeals courts all across the country that have found the Second Amendment leaves plenty of room for states and localities to make their own determinations about who can carry a concealed handgun in public,” he said.