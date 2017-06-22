Senate Republican leaders plan to release a revised version of their health care bill on Monday.

Aides confirmed it would be released but not what it might contain, as a line of GOP senators aired frustrations with the draft released Thursday and the breakneck pace of efforts to hold a vote before the end of this week.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot afford to lose more than two members of his 52-seat majority and still pass a plan under fast-track budget rules that avoid a Democratic filibuster.

Yet five Senate Republicans have said they won’t vote for the bill in its current form — four conservatives who say the legislation doesn’t fix Obamacare’s flaws and drive down premiums, and Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada Republican who is vulnerable in the 2018 election cycle and says the bill is too tough on Medicaid coverage for the poor.

Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, was unusually blunt during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt, saying GOP leaders were trying to “jam” the legislation through before senators could vet it or make useful changes.

Monday’s tweaks could be aimed at mollifying the holdouts, though GOP aides have been pushing to include a “continuous coverage” provision to replace Obamacare’s individual mandate, which required people to hold coverage or pay a tax.

The House version of the bill charged a yearlong surcharge on the premiums of people who went without coverage for 63 days or more, so people wouldn’t wait until they were sick to enroll.

Also Monday, the Congressional Budget Office is expected to release its budget analysis, or “score,” of how the draft legislation will impact federal spending and coverage, though it might already be out of date if Mr. McConnell makes significant changes.

Republicans and President Trump’s health secretary have tried to downplay the CBO’s ability to estimate the effects of their bill. They say the figures are dependent on future behavior, such as how many people choose to forgo insurance because they would no longer be penalized.

“The CBO does a great job, by and large, on how much something costs — budget, that’s what they do well,” Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Sunday. “They do a relatively poor job on what the coverage consequences of a health plan are.”

Still, the CBO’s findings should guide Republican senators who are trying to decide whether they can back the plan ahead of a planned voted for later this week.

“I want to wait to see the CBO analysis. But I have very serious concerns about the bill,” Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican and notable holdout, said Sunday on ABC News.

As written, the draft bill repeals most of Obamacare’s taxes and penalties tied to its individual mandate, replaces its generous subsidies with refundable, age-based tax credits and reins in and caps spending on the Medicaid program for the poor. It also strips Planned Parenthood of federal funding as punishment for its abortion practice

Unlike the House bill, the Senate plan scales down funding for states that embraced President Obama’s vast expansion of Medicaid for the poor through 2024, rather than freezing it in 2020.

It also provided more generous tax credits to poorer and older Americans who could struggle to afford coverage under the House plan.

Yet to placate fiscal hawks, the plan would allow Medicaid spending to rise at a slower rate than in the House version, starting in 2025.