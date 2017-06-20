Attorney General Jeff Sessions praised the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to revive the president’s travel ban, saying it’s an “important step towards restoring the separation of powers between the branches of the federal government.”

The high courtruled Monday that President Trump can move forward with temporary blocks on refugee admissions and admissions of visitors from six majority Muslim countries with heightened terrorism risks, with exceptions for those who already have ties to the U.S.

Mr. Sessions said it is crucial to strengthen vetting practices in order to prevent members of terrorist groups like the Islamic State and al Qaeda, who seek to harm the United States, from entering the country. And he said the court’s decision to take up the travel ban case will give the Justice Department the chance to defend the president’s authority to make national security decisions.

“The court’s decision recognizes that the executive has the responsibility to protect the safety and security of the American people under the Constitution of the United States and its laws,” Mr. Sessions said. “This case raises profound questions about the proper balance of these constitutional powers, and we are eager to advance our views on these important issues.”

The attorney general said the Justice Department “looks forward to arguing on behalf of the President and his constitutional duty to protect the national security of the United States.”