ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Around 300 supporters have demonstrated outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Albuquerque in support for an Iraqi refugee who may face deportation.

The demonstrators rallied on Monday for Kadhim Al-bumohammed (kah-DHEEM al-boo-MOH-HAH-med) who feared he’d be placed in deportation proceedings following a scheduled meeting with federal immigration authorities. But the 64-year-old walked out of the ICE office after his appointment was canceled.

A lawyer for Al-bumohammed says the Iraqi refugee unfairly was placed into possible deportation proceedings following an immigration hearing he did not attend. The lawyer says Al-bumohammed didn’t know about it.

Supporters say Al-bumohammed helped train U.S. soldiers going to Iraq and will face death if he’s deported.

His case comes amid a class action lawsuit in Michigan seeking to halt deportations to Iraq.