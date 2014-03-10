The Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a high-profile case to decide whether a Christian baker can refuse to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding, citing personal religious beliefs.

The case, which stems from a dispute between Masterpiece Cakeshop and the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, will be heard during the next term, which begins in October.

Christian conservatives had been hoping the court would take up the case, and they are seeking a ruling in favor of the baker, hoping to set a new ground for religious freedom.

A Colorado court had ruled against the baker.

The case had been on the Supreme Court’s list for potential cases since September, and the long delay had prompted speculation about what was going on behind the scenes.

Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law, said he was surprised the court decided to take it up and this will be a huge case next year.

“Something must have shifted. Maybe there are now votes to reverse,” he said.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents the same-sex couple who initially filed the complaint against the baker, reacted to the court’s decision on Monday, saying businesses should be open to every member of the public.

“While the right to one’s religious beliefs is fundamental, a license to discriminate is not. Same-sex couples like David [Mullins] and Charlie [Craig] deserve to be treated with the same dignity and respect as anyone else,” said James Esseks, director of the ACLU’s LGBT Project.