The Supreme Court revived President Trump’s extreme vetting travel ban Monday, ruling that most of it can go into effect — and along the way delivering an implicit rebuke to the army of lower-court judges who’d blasted the president as anti-Muslim.

The unanimous decision said Mr. Trump can impose a 90-day pause on most admissions from six terrorist-connected countries, and a 120-day halt in all refugees admissions. The only exceptions are citizens of those countries who already have ties to the U.S., such as relatives living here, or participation in a student program.

“When it comes to refugees who lack any such connection to the United States, for the reasons we have set out, the balance tips in favor of the Government’s compelling need to provide for the Nation’s security,” the justices said in the unsigned opinion.

It’s the first major legal victory for Mr. Trump, who had been blasted by lower courts — chiefly Democratic-appointed judges — for showing “animus” to Muslims and for failing to justify his national security concerns. The justices, though, said the president deserves deference when acting on national security concerns in immigration matters when dealing with people who don’t already have a tie to the U.S.

“The Supreme Court did what the lower court judges would not — treat President Trump like any other president with the ‘presumption of regularity,’” Josh Blackman, associate professor at South Texas College of Law, wrote on his blog. “The Justices did not delve into the president’s twitter account, nor did they parse his campaign statements.”

The court scheduled the broader case as part of its next session that begins in October.

The justices, though, signaled they expect Mr. Trump to use the reprieve to quickly figure out new policies and to put them in place: “Given the Government’s representations in this litigation concerning the resources required to complete the 20-day review, we fully expect that the relief we grant today will permit the Executive to conclude its internal work and provide adequate notice to foreign governments” within the timeframe laid out by Mr. Trump.

That could make the case moot by the time the October session of the court arrives.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch said they would have gone even further in Monday’s ruling and lifted the entire injunction, allowing Mr. Trump to deny entry even to those who claim an existing connection to the U.S.

Justice Thomas said that the court’s ruling creates an impossible situation for the administration, which now must decide on who qualifies as already having ties to the U.S. and who doesn’t. He said to expect a rash of new lawsuits arguing over what level of connection is enough.

The six countries targeted for the travel ban are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Two federal appeals courts had upheld injunctions of varying degrees of severity.

One court in Virginia ruled that Mr. Trump’s past words about Muslims showed an “animus” toward Muslims that invalidated the six-country travel ban, though they let the refugee restrictions remain in place. A court in California, though, struck down even the refugee restrictions, arguing the president broke the law because he never drew a specific connection between his actions and the national security concerns he said spurred him.

Mr. Trump’s opponents said Monday’s ruling doesn’t settle matters for them.

“Donald Trump’s Muslim ban is an unconstitutional and un-American assault on our country’s foundation of religious freedom,” said Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee. “As a nation, our diversity is our greatest strength, and we cannot allow such prejudice to shut the doors of progress.”

Omar Jadwat, director of the immigrant rights project at the American Civil Liberties Union and one of the lawyers who argued against Mr. Trump in the lower courts, took an optimistic tone, hoping the courts eventually rule in his favor.

“Courts have repeatedly blocked this indefensible and discriminatory ban. The Supreme Court now has a chance to permanently strike it down,” he said.