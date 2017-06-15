In a major win for Christian-conservatives, the Supreme Court said on Monday that a state can’t refuse funds to a church for a generally available pubic benefit under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

Trinity Lutheran in Columbia, Missouri, applied for a state grant program to use tire scraps to increase the safety of its playground surface. The state denied the funds to the church because of a part of the state constitution, which bars tax dollars going to religious organizations. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state.

“The exclusion of Trinity Lutheran from a public benefit for which it is otherwise qualified, solely because it is a church, is odious to our Constitution all the same, and cannot stand,” wrote Chief Justice John G. Roberts, reversing the lower courts ruling.

The decision was 7-2, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissenting.