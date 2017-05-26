A new survey shows the political climate has worsened the tone of divorces in America.

The study from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers shows 54 percent of attorneys cite an increase in contentious divorces, while 52 percent find the spouses themselves have become more hostile. Forty-one percent of attorneys attribute the increased hostility to the tone coming out of the nation’s capital.

John Slowiaczek, president of the AAML, said in a statement, “All too often, estranged spouses will only focus on their differences and points of contention. Unfortunately, the negative tone being generated from our nation’s capital further encourages this spiral of dysfunction.”

The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers is compromised of 1,650 matrimonial lawyers across the nation.