Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Monday that Democrats need to focus on talking to the American people about health care since they’re in the minority on Capitol Hill.

“Part of what we have been doing in exposing what the House passed, and now what was revealed in the Senate, is engaging the voice of the American people, because that’s really the only thing. What can Democrats do when we’re in the minority in the House, in the minority in the Senate, we don’t have the presidency? It is engage the American people in speaking out about this,” Ms. Baldwin, Wisconsin Democrat, said on CNN.

“We have got to, not only take on this fight with everything we have, but we’ve got to win,” she added.

Ms. Baldwin said this fight is deeply personal for her because she had a childhood illness that labeled her as someone with a pre-existing condition. The senator didn’t specify what the illness was, but she said it made it difficult for her to get insurance.