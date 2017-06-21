A pro-Trump group is running an attack ad featuring special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Great America Alliance PAC ad paints Mr. Mueller as a Clinton supporter and calls the former FBI director “Leaker James Comey.” The ad is narrated by conservative former host Tomi Lahren, who is a senior adviser for the group.

The ad seeks to poke holes in Mr. Mueller’s credibility as a prosecutor. President Trump has criticized Mr. Mueller and his team for being biased against him. FEC filings revealed that three members of Mr. Mueller’s team have donated to Democratic campaigns, but some have also donated to Republican campaigns.

“Only in Washington could a rigged game like this be called independent,” Ms. Lahren says in the ad, using air quotes around the word “independent.”