Sen. Angus King said Tuesday that he agrees with President Trump’s stance on health care, but said Mr. Trump isn’t getting involved in the Senate’s health care debate.

“I think he sorta stood on the sidelines. I don’t think he’s getting into the details of what these bills actually do,” Mr. King, Maine independent, said on MSNBC. “There’s no one saying this is a good idea.”

“Somebody asked me the other day, what’s your position on health care? It’s exactly like the president. I want everybody covered, I want low deductibles and no pre-existing conditions. It’s just that the bills he’s supporting do none of those things.”

But Mr. King also said that he doesn’t think this bill will change Mr. Trump’s support in his state or elsewhere.

“I don’t think so. It’s often been observed, and I’ve observed it, that his support is so solid, it’s so sorta visceral that people aren’t saying, ‘Well because he didn’t come through on this bill, we’re not going to support him anymore.’ “