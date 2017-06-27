BALTIMORE (AP) - More than 30 employees at a Baltimore waterfront eatery didn’t show up to work after an owner says Immigration and Customs Enforcement started reviewing its records.

The Baltimore Sun reports co-owner Gene Singleton says The BoatHouse Canton received an ICE request on Thursday to review I-9 forms. He says the more than 90 remaining staff had to keep pace with demand, including a 400-person event on Sunday.

ICE spokesman Matthew Bourke says the agency doesn’t “confirm the existence of any ongoing investigation.”

Singleton says after a policy review, “We have proper paperwork. We don’t know whether they were all legal or partially legal or not legal.”

CASA de Maryland spokeswoman Maria Fernanda Durand says the restaurant has been the first to contact the immigrant advocacy organization about this kind of incident.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com