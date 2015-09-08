A long-awaited road to connect the isolated Alaskan community of King Cove to a nearby airport is one step closer to becoming reality after a bill authorizing a massive land swap between the state and federal government cleared a key House committee Tuesday morning.

The House Natural Resources Committee passed the measure by a vote of 23 to 14, reviving a project that supporters say is quite literally a matter of life and death, as King Cove residents have in many cases had to wait hours to be flown out of the community via Medevac.

“Nineteen people have died because they didn’t have this road,” said Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican and chief sponsor of the measure.

The proposal, an 11-mile one-lane road, has been under discussion for decades. If built, it would connect the small community of King Cove — which boasts a population of fewer than 1,000 people — to an airport in Cold Bay.

The road would run through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, and opponents have long claimed that construction and operation of the project would cause irreparable harm to the habitat of several species of migratory birds. After an extensive review and vehement opposition from environmentalists, the Obama administration in 2013 rejected proposals to build the road, citing damage to the Izembek refuge.

In an effort to mitigate any environmental impacts, Mr. Young’s legislation would transfer more than 43,000 acres of Alaskan land to the Department of Interior in exchange for about 200 acres of land in the Izembek in order to build the road. The Izembek refuge totals about 315,000 acres.

Still, opponents say the legislation is misguided and that the Obama administration’s determinations were correct.

“The bill ignores all of that work … and declares the project in the public interest,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva, Arizona Democrat. “This could be the first time Congress authorized construction of a road through the middle of a designated wilderness.”

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has said he’ll revisit the King Cove issue in the coming months, and it’s expected that the Trump administration ultimately will be willing to sign off on the project.

The land-swap bill now heads to the full House, where it’s expected to pass.