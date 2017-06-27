MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she can’t support the Senate GOP leadership’s proposed health care overhaul.

Capito says the bill as currently drafted “will not ensure access to affordable health care in West Virginia.”

She says it also doesn’t do enough to fight the opioid epidemic, cuts traditional Medicaid too deeply and harms rural health care providers.

Capito was considered a key Senate vote to pass the Senate proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act that West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and other Democrats oppose.

She says current law, so-called Obamacare, needs to be addressed and has led to skyrocketing costs for restrictive commercial insurance for families and small businesses.

Earlier Tuesday, Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote until at least next month.