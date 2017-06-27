ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York judge has dismissed all criminal charges against Republican state Sen. Robert Ortt, who was accused of violating state election law.

In Tuesday’s ruling, Judge Peter Lynch cited a lack of evidence.

The Niagara County lawmaker had pleaded not guilty in March to felony charges that, as mayor of North Tonawanda, he used a no-show job to funnel money to his wife.

The bipartisan Board of Elections had referred the case to state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Ortt said the decision was “welcome news” and called Schneiderman a “power hunger, political opportunist.” He said he looked forward to receiving a personal apology from him.

The attorney general’s office released a statement saying they disagree with the opinion and are considering other options.