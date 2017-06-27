BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Democrats in Maine say Republican Sen. Susan Collins is right to express misgivings about a GOP plan to overhaul health care.

Collins said Monday that she would oppose a procedural vote on the health legislation. She made the statement after the release of a Congressional Budget Office analysis that found the bill would leave 22 million more people uninsured.

The liberal Center for American Progress held a news conference Tuesday to applaud the senator’s decision and call for the overhaul to be scrapped. Joe Baldacci, the Democratic mayor of Bangor, said the overhaul would be especially bad for the rural, poor and older residents of northern Maine.

President Donald Trump’s promise to repeal “Obamacare” faces opposition across the political spectrum. Maine’s other senator, independent Angus King, also opposes the overhaul.