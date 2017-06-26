President Trump tangled Tuesday with CNN over “fake news” after Project Veritas released an undercover video featuring a producer who said the network is pushing the Russia narrative to improve ratings.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Trump said that the video “caught Fake News CNN cold” and that the network “was “looking at big management changes now that they got caught pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!”

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

The video shows CNN producer John Bonifield describing the Russian election-interference story as “mostly bulls—” and admitting that Mr. Trump is “probably right to say, look, you are witch-hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof.”

Why push the story? “Because it’s ratings. Our ratings are incredible right now,” Mr. Bonifield told a Project Veritas investigator on hidden camera.

Mr. Bonifield, identified as a 15-year CNN employee, also referred to a double-standard with the network’s coverage of Mr. Trump versus former President Barack Obama.

“I think there are a lot of liberal CNN viewers who want to see Trump really get scrutinized,” Mr. Bonifield said on the hidden-camera video.

“And I think if we would have behaved that way with President Obama, and scrutinized everything that he was doing with as much scrutiny as we applied to Donald Trump, I think our viewers would have been turned off,” he said. “I think they would have felt like we were attacking him.”

The video comes as the first installment of a series by Project Veritas called “American Pravda” aimed at providing a behind-the-scenes look at the news industry.

CNN did not return immediately Tuesday a request for comment, but in a reply to Mr. Trump, the network took issue with his statement that ratings are “way down” and pointed to its record-breaking second quarter.

CNN just posted it’s most-watched second quarter in history. Those are the facts. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 27, 2017

Project Veritas responded that “of course ratings are high,” accusing CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker of pushing the Russian narrative to juice viewership.

On the video, Mr. Bonifield says that his “boss” told him that Mr. Zucker had directed the network to “get back to Russia” following its coverage of the Trump administration’s decision earlier this month to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“So even with the climate accords, he was like, OK, a day or so, but we’re moving back to Russia,” Mr. Bonifield said.

Donald Trump Jr. also touted the undercover video, urging people on Twitter to watch and telling CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta that CNN’s claims of being “real news” are “obviously a lie.”

For those who haven’t seen this I urge you to watch. Now let’s end the bs and let @realDonaldTrump focus 100% of his energy on #magahttps://t.co/bWmDJFwZn4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2017

Jim I think it’s time for a full retraction for this tweet. Its obviously a lie based on the video I just saw form @Project_Veritas#magahttps://t.co/oueEC31dbM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2017

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe accused CNN of “feeding their audience a false narrative in order to get ratings.”

He cited a BuzzFeed report saying that the network has issued new rules on its Russia coverage after retracting and deleting a June 22 story linking Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Three CNN staffers involved with the story resigned Monday, and CNNissued an apology to Mr. Scaramucci.

“CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted,” Mr. Scaramucci tweeted in response. “Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on.”