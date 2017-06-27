President Trump slammed the mainstream media Tuesday as fake news over their coverage of the Russia investigation.

“Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!” he tweeted.

CNN has been a source of controversy lately after retracting a story that claimed a member of Mr. Trump’s transition team, Anthony Scaramucci, was being investigated by the Senate Intelligence Committee over a meeting he had with a Russian investment banker.

The story was posted, and then deleted, on Friday with an editor’s note saying the piece “did not meet CNN’s editorial standards and has been retracted.” The links to the story were also disabled, and three people associated with the story resigned.

Mr. Scaramucci accepted the apology, tweeting, “@CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on.”

But the president has apparently not moved on.

Mr. Trump also called out other news organizations for their coverage, again slamming CNN.

“So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!” he tweeted.