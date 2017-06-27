By - Associated Press - Tuesday, June 27, 2017

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government is concerned a planned discussion about the search for a new Dona Ana County manager may violate a key New Mexico transparency law.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2sNL5P1 ) the organization raised caution Monday at an agenda item calling for a closed-door session of the Dona Ana County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.

The agenda states the commission plans to “discuss a limited personnel matter related to the search criteria and process to be used to recruit a permanent County Manager.”

State laws allow public bodies to discuss only certain topics in closed-door sessions. The topics must fall within allowed exemptions to the New Mexico Open Meetings Act. According to the law, one such exemption is “limited personnel matters.”.

