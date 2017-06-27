CLEVELAND (AP) - An immigration attorney who helped a Cleveland Clinic medical resident refused entry to the U.S. under a Trump administration order in January says the limited ban allowed by the Supreme Court is still a “win” for those opposed to the ban.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go forward with a limited version of its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries.

Immigration attorney David Leopold helped secure the return of Sudanese national Suha Abushamma to Cleveland and says he’s happy that students like Abushamma won’t be affected by the court’s decision.

Leopold is concerned the court’s decision could hurt refugees and is disappointed that the court didn’t let prior injunctions stand.

The justices will hear full arguments in October.