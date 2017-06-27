TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran says he is pleased with the delay in the U.S. Senate’s debate on a Republican bill to overhaul health care.

The Kansas Republican said Tuesday that the plan “missed the mark for Kansans” and did not have his support. Moran issued his statement after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a debate would not occur until at least next month.

The GOP bill would roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 health care law.

A congressional analysis Monday said it would leave 22 million more people uninsured by 2026. At least five of the Senate’s 52 Republicans said before McConnell’s announcement that they wouldn’t support the bill.

Moran said he will continue having discussions with patients and health care providers.