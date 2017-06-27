Officials from the Justice Department, FBI and National Security Agency refused to tell a GOP senator and former 2016 presidential candidate whether his conversations with a foreign leader abroad had been incidentally collected and unmasked during a hearing Tuesday about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, probed national security and intelligence officials on whether he has the legal right to know if his conversations could be used against him politically. His inquiry comes during the wake of news reports detailing leaks of classified information and the unmasking of American citizens, such as what occurred with President Trump’s former national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn.

Mr. Graham has said he received information that’s led him to believe the Obama administration picked up one of his conversations with a foreign leader and he was unmasked.

“Do I have the legal right as a United States senator to find out if my government is monitoring a conversation between me and the foreign leader?” Mr. Graham asked. “Should I be worried about that conversation falling into the hands of political people?”

The officials dodged Mr. Graham’s question a number of times, until Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, ordered the question be answered.

“To my understanding, we have that request from you and we are processing it,” said Bradley Brooker, general counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Mr. Brooker said he has been working with Mr. Graham’s staff to get the information, which was requested roughly a month ago.

But Mr. Graham never received a straight answer.

“Am I ever going to get to know the basic facts?” Mr. Graham asked. “I just want to know what consequence as a senator blows my way.”

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress grants reauthorization. It allows federal agencies to monitor communications as long as the target is a foreigner who is located outside the U.S. But when that foreigner is communicating with someone in the U.S., those communications can be incidentally monitored — raising critical privacy and civil liberties questions.

The surveillance program has also come under scrutiny, as Congress has repeatedly asked for the number of Americans who have had their conversations incidentally collected through the spy program, but hasn’t received an answer.