NEW YORK (AP) - Russell Westbrook moved past Oscar Robertson and kept right on going to the top of the NBA.

Westbrook was voted MVP after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles during his historic season. He led the league with 31.6 points and added 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, joining Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for the season and breaking Robertson’s single-season record of 41 triple-doubles in 1961-62.

Westbrook’s victory ended the first NBA Awards show, which included two wins apiece for the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.

He received 69 first-place votes and 888 points from a panel of 100 media members and a fan vote to easily beat Houston’s James Harden, who had 22 first-place votes and 753 points. Kawhi Leonard was third with nine first-place votes and 500 points.

Westbrook succeeded Stephen Curry, who had won the past two MVP awards. The point guard who plays with defiance on the court got choked up during an acceptance speech in which he brought some teammates onto the stage with him.

BAYLOR SEX ABUSE

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The NCAA is conducting an “ongoing, pending investigation” into Baylor University in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of the school president, the school’s lawyers confirmed in a federal court filing.

Baylor officials acknowledged the investigation while asking a judge to protect the school’s communications with the NCAA from attorneys for several women who have sued the nation’s largest Baptist university.

Baylor contends the school must maintain the confidentiality of the NCAA’s investigation process, though the school could turn over some information to plaintiffs’ attorneys who make specific requests. Providing all communications with the NCAA, including what documents it had requested and who had been interviewed, could compromise the investigation, Baylor’s lawyers argued.

HOCKEY

Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya were a dynamic duo in Anaheim for several years, and now they are going into the Hockey Hall of Fame together.

The longtime Ducks teammates are the headliners for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2017, which includes the long-overdue additions of Mark Recchi, Dave Andreychuk and longtime Canadian university coach Clare Drake. Canadian star Danielle Goyette became the fifth women’s player elected, and Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs got in as part of the builder category.

Selanne was elected in his first year of eligibility after putting up 1,457 points in 1,451 games over 21 NHL seasons. The “Finnish Flash” was a 10-time All-Star, had 76 goals as a rookie with Winnipeg in 1992-93 and won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

PRO FOOTBALL

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona judge ordered Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd to serve one day in jail for failing alcohol tests that he blamed on a type of fermented tea.

The hearing was meant to give Floyd a chance to make his case regarding the failed alcohol tests and another appearance he missed earlier this month, which stemmed from a 2016 drunken driving arrest in which Scottsdale police say they found the then-Arizona Cardinals receiver passed out behind the wheel.

Floyd and his lawyer did not attend the Scottsdale City Court hearing and had a teleconference with Judge Statia Hendrix. Hendrix ordered Floyd start his additional jail time Monday evening in Phoenix before concluding his final five days of house arrest.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement following the hearing the organization expects Floyd to join the team at the start of training camp on July 26.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green was charged with felony child abuse after his 15-year-old daughter told police he punched her in the face.

Green, 40, is also charged with disorderly conduct in the incident late Sunday in the Green Bay suburb of Ledgeview.

According to a criminal complaint, Green’s daughter told police that he struck her in the face in a dispute over getting her to do the dishes. She also said he threw her to the ground and against kitchen cabinets.

According to the complaint, Green told deputies he “may have” thrown his daughter to the ground and against cabinets. He said he slapped her in the head and believed he may have hit her glasses, causing a swollen eye, according to the complaint.

BOXING

The brother of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez was killed in his home in western Mexico, state authorities said.

Sinaloa state prosecutor Juan Jose Rios said in a news conference that two men entered the rear of Rafael Chavez Gonzalez’s house in Culiacan on Sunday night. One was armed and demanded money.

Some amount of money was handed over, but they demanded more, Rios said. When Chavez resisted he was shot.

Another brother, Roberto Chavez Gonzalez, confirmed that account and said his brother was shot in front of his family.