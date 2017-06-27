BOSTON (AP) - A mother’s tweets sharing her son’s hospital bill have gone viral as Senate Republicans are working to pass a new health care bill.

Alison Chandra’s son suffers from heterotaxy syndrome - a rare genetic disorder that causes organs to form incorrectly or in the wrong place.

Chandra tweeted out a photo of a bill for her son Ethan’s recent open heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital Friday, saying without insurance her family would be paying more than $231,000.

With insurance, the family owed $500.

Chandra writes her son’s life is “infinitely precious,” and she criticizes the Senate proposal that would allow states to ease standards for insurance requirements, such as inpatient hospital care and prescription drug coverage.

The photo of Ethan’s bill has since been retweeted more than 54,000 times.