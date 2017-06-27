CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The governor of New Hampshire has come out against the Senate Republicans’ health care bill, saying it could force the state to make “severe cuts” to its Medicaid program.

Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican governor in his first term, said in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, that the bill would lead to cuts in eligibility, loss of coverage or significant increases in taxes. The state’s Democratic congressional delegation is also opposing Republican legislation overhauling the Obama health care law.

In particular, Sununu is unhappy with the bills reliance on a per-capita cap to decide how much federal Medicaid dollars go to states, projecting New Hampshire could lose $1.4 billion over a decade.

A vote on the bill was delayed until after Congress’ July 4 recess.