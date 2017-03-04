House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Tuesday that he expects Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will manage to deliver an Obamacare repeal bill at some point.

“I would not bet against Mitch McConnell,” Mr. Ryan said.

Mr. Ryan managed to cobble together a majority last month to pass an Obamacare repeal through the House, and now it’s Mr. McConnell’s job to get a bill through the Senate, where the GOP is bitterly divided.

A half-dozen Republicans have said they oppose the current version Mr. McConnell has written, meaning the bill would go down to defeat if he were to force a vote right now. He was hoping for action this week.

Mr. Ryan, though, said he expects Mr. McConnell will eventually work out the kinks, and said GOP senators who are balking need to step back and look at their own promises to voters, and how they will deliver on them.

“Every Republican senator campaigned on repealing and replacing this law,” Mr. Ryan said.