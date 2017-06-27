SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - About 100 people protesting the Republican bill in the U.S. Senate to replace President Barack Obama’s health care law have blocked traffic on a busy downtown Salt Lake City street.

Demonstrators with Utah’s Disabled Rights Action Committee chanted and carried signs while blocking State Street Tuesday afternoon.

The protest came as Senate GOP leaders postponed a vote on the bill until at least next month.

Utah protesters criticized Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch for supporting the bill and say it will cut life-saving Medicaid services and other health protections.

Hatch says the legislation will offer more flexibility but the postponed vote gives senators time to address concerns from holdouts like Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

Lee opposes the bill and says it doesn’t go far enough to repeal Obama’s law.