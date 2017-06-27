By - Associated Press - Tuesday, June 27, 2017

SHENYANG, China (AP) - As recently as February, Liu Xiaobo’s brother dismissed reports that the Nobel Peace laureate might be ill in prison. Then came the bombshell Monday that Liu has been diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer and released on medical parole.

A brief video has also emerged of Liu’s wife tearfully telling a friend that no treatment - surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy - would work for Liu at this point.

The news has shocked and angered Liu’s supporters and human rights advocates, who are questioning if China’s best-known political prisoner received inadequate care while incarcerated, or whether the authoritarian government deliberately allowed the 61-year-old to wither in prison.

Police cars could be seen Tuesday parked outside the hospital in the northern city of Shenyang where Liu was reportedly being treated.

