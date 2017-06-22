Sen. Rand Paul, a leading GOP opponent of the Senate health bill, will plead his case directly to President Trump during a Tuesday afternoon meeting, arguing Republican leaders have frozen him out even as they scramble to mollify holdouts who could sink the plan.

Mr. Paul, of Kentucky, is among several GOP senators who’ve said they will block a move by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to even take up the bill this week.

Some say they want more time to review the draft plan, while a pair of centrists said it is too harsh on Medicaid and would result in too many people falling off the insurance rolls.

Mr. Paul, meanwhile, is among conservatives who say it doesn’t go far enough in fulfilling the GOP’s campaign vow to scrap the Affordable Care Act.

“Headed to meet with @realDonaldTrump this afternoon. The bill is currently not real repeal and needs major improvement,” Mr. Paul said on Twitter. “I’ll discuss w/ him how to fix bill & get more to a YES on real repeal, things I’ve tried to tell Senate leaders with no result so far.”

Mr. McConnnell can afford two defections and still pass a bill under fast-track budget rules, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as a tie-breaking vote.

Yet a Congressional Budget Office report threw a major roadblock in front of his plans for a vote this week ahead the July 4th recess.

Analysts said the Senate repeal bill would lower most Americans’ premiums and save the government more than $300 billion over the next decade — but that it would also leave 22 million fewer people with health coverage, looking moderates who are under pressure to preserve Obamacare’s coverage gains.

The GOP’s decision to rein in Medicaid spending is a key sticking point, since the insurance program for the poor covers about one in five Americans, half of U.S. births and two out of every three nursing home stays.

Hospitals and governors, including some Republicans, also say Medicaid cuts would devastate their budgets.

“Medicaid cuts hurt most vulnerable Americans; access to healthcare in rural areas threatened,” tweeted Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican and key holdout.

Yet senior Republicans are talking tough for now, warning that Democrats will push a government-run, “Medicare for all” system if the GOP doesn’t flex its 52-seat majority and pass a repeal plan now.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, told the Wall Street Journal that Democrats should campaign on single-payer during the next two election cycles.

Senior GOP lawmakers are expected to take some of the savings in their plan to try and make side deals with Republicans who are on the fence. Republicans will also discuss the way forward during a party luncheon Tuesday, as Mr. McConnell decides whether to push a motion to proceed onto the bill or pump the brakes.

Democrats, meanwhile, are making emotional pleas to try and stamp out the Senate bill’s chances.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi planned to visit a D.C. children’s hospital Tuesday to highlight Medicaid cuts in the plan, while Senate Democrats scheduled a rally on the Capitol steps with photos of people who say they’ll be hurt by the plan.