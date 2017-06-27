NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on a Harlem subway derailment (all times local):

5 p.m.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it expects to resume limited service on the A, B, and D lines following a subway derailment in Harlem.

Transit officials say power will be restored on the local tracks at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Service on the C line remains suspended.

Fire officials say 34 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the subway train derailed Tuesday morning, frightening passengers and causing system-wide delays.

Officials say the derailed train is in the process of being removed from the track.

___

1:30 p.m.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is celebrating the reopening of a long-closed subway station at the southern tip of Manhattan at the same time it is investigating a derailment in Harlem.

The South Ferry station opened at noon Tuesday, nearly five years after it was flooded by Superstorm Sandy in October 2012.

Transit workers in hard hats cheered as the yellow tape blocking the entrance was removed.

The South Ferry station was just three years old when it flooded. It opened in 2009, replacing an outmoded station that had room for only the first half of a 10-car subway train.

Riders had to use the old station once again during the lengthy repairs to the new one.

___

12:30 p.m.

Fire officials say 34 people have suffered non-life-threatening-injuries from a Harlem subway derailment that frightened passengers and resulted in system-wide delays.

The chairman of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority says transit officials are investigating why the train’s emergency brakes went on before the derailment approaching the station at 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

Joe Lhota (LOH’-tuh) says there were no initial indications of equipment or track failure before two cars derailed and scraped a wall on Tuesday morning.

Service on the A, B, C and D lines has been suspended until the investigation is completed.

___

___

___

