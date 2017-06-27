President Trump met Tuesday at the White House with Senate Republicans looking for a path forward on a GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, telling skeptical lawmakers that they have no choice but repair the broken health care system.

“We really have no choice but to solve this situation with Obamacare. It’s a total disaster. It is melting down as we speak,” Mr. Trump told most of the chambers’ 52 Republicans gathered in the East Room.

Noting skyrocketing premiums under Obamacare, Mr. Trump gestured to Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who is wavering on the bill and was seated next to him.

“In Alaska, it’s 206 percent,” he said. “It’s really in meltdown and we are going to try to solve the problem”

Mr. Trump said that they were “getting very close” to the 50 votes needed to pass the bill with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Mike Pence, who serves as president of the Senate.

The bills fate was in doubt Tuesday, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he was postponing a vote until after the Independence Day holiday. A vote had been planned before the end of the week, but support quickly eroded after the Congressional Budget Office analysis projected 22 million Americans would lose health coverage under the bill.

“It will be great when he get it done,” Mr. Trump told the senators. “If we don’t get it done, it’s just going to be something we’re not going to like. And that’s OK. And I understand that very well. But I think we have a chance to do something very very important for the public, very very important for the people of our country.”