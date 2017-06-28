CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Two insurance companies say they will leave the government-run but privately administered health insurance exchange next year in 14 of 17 Nevada counties.

Anthem Inc. announced Wednesday it will no longer offer plans through the exchange in rural Nevada.

Prominence Health Plan says it will pull out of the state entirely.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Executive Director Heather Korbulic says 8,050 Nevadans will lose coverage Jan. 1 when those carriers leave.

The exchange will remain open in Clark, Washoe and Nye counties.

Korbulic says state officials have been aware of the insurers’ plans for about two weeks and are still in discussions with them.

But officials are largely focused on finding alternatives, including federal incentives to lure back the insurers and expanding a nonprofit, subscription-based medical provider.