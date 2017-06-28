SANDISFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A 98-year-old local activist was arrested after police say she trespassed into restricted areas at a natural gas pipeline project in Massachusetts.

State police say Frances Crowe and seven other demonstrators were arrested last weekend at Otis State Forest in Sandisfield without incident. They were protesting an easement that allows the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. to widen its right of way through the forest.

Sugar Shack Alliance, a nonprofit involved in the pipeline protests, says Crowe put herself and her wheelchair in a contested area of the forest on Saturday.

The federally-approved Connecticut Expansion Project extends existing pipeline infrastructure in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, adding four miles of new underground pipeline in Massachusetts.

It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if Crowe, a Northampton peace activist, has an attorney.