A controversial Ten Commandments monument outside of the Arkansas Capitol was destroyed less than 24 hours after it was erected, when police say a man drove his car into the statue.

Michael Tate Reed was arrested by Capitol police shortly after the monument’s destruction early Wednesday morning, Arkansas Online reported.

Police said Mr. Reed recorded himself intentionally running into the 6-foot-tall, 6,000 pound stone statue.

An officer saw a dark-colored vehicle “start from a stopped position and ram the Ten Commandments monument,” according to the arrest report.

“I immediately exited my vehicle and placed the subject in custody,” Cpl. Chad Durham wrote in the report.

Mr. Reed, a diagnosed schizophrenic, also rammed his car into the Ten Commandments statue outside of the Oklahoma Capitol in 2014, the Tulsa World reported.

The law to erect the privately funded monument was passed by the Arkansas legislature in 2015, but drew the ire of secular groups who said it was an unconstitutional endorsement of religion.

The American Civil Liberties Union had threatened to file a lawsuit to take the monument down.