MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she heard from thousands of constituents concerned about their future health care in deciding she couldn’t support the Senate GOP leadership’s proposed overhaul.

She says most affecting are personal stories showing the impact of policy decisions.

She says health care “is a very personal thing and people have very deep feelings about it.”

Many people have told her how the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act gave them or loved ones access to treatment for cancer or long-term health problems.

Small business owners are saying insurance premiums under “Obamacare” are “excruciating,” having risen 169 percent.

Capito supports ending the tax penalty for people who don’t get insurance, but continuing taxes on the wealthiest to support care for others.