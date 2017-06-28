MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen defended his vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act during a telephone town hall.

Frelinghuysen took multiple questions from constituents during an hour-long virtual meeting Tuesday. Callers expressed their concerns about the plan to replace the ACA. One caller asked why Frelinghuysen voted for a bill he previously said needed to be improved.

Frelinghuysen maintains the ACA is failing and that progress is being made to replace the law.

Most of the other questions were not related to health care and ranged from U.S. Labor Department rules to partisanship.

Frelinghuysen has been criticized for not holding physical town halls in the past.