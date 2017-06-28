TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona councilman’s bad behavior has cost the city of Tempe thousands of dollars.

KNXV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2simJ18 ) Tempe has spent over $18,000 on two cases where lawyers determined city council could punish Councilman Kolby Granville with an official reprimand for his actions.

According the report, the bills will be paid with taxpayers’ money.

Granville was accused of swearing at a city employee in January and calling a citizen a “psycho stalker” on Facebook in April. The city spent thousands on outside lawyers to investigate the cases.

City council has already reprimanded Granville for the January incident. It could vote to give the councilman a second letter of reprimand on Thursday or at their July meeting.

KNXV-TV could not reach Granville for comment.

___

Information from: KNXV-TV, http://www.abc15.com