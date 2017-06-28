Surrounded by family members of people killed by illegal immigrants, President Trump urged Congress Wednesday to pass two bills that would crack down on illegal-immigrant criminals and sanctuary cities.

Championing the victims of illegal-immigrant crime was a hallmark of Mr. Trump’s presidential run, and he vowed Wednesday follow through by quickly signing the bills when they reach his desk.

“You lost the people that you love because our government refused to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and that’s including the existing immigration laws,” he said at the roundtable meeting in the White House.

More than a dozen victims joined Mr. Trump to push the legislation, which faces opposition from Democrats.

“For years the pundits, journalists, politicians in Washington refused to hear your voices but on Election Day 2016 your voices were heard all across the entire world. No one died in vain I can tell you that,” said the president.

Julie Golvach, whose 25-year-old son Spencer was gunned down in 2015 by a illegal immigrant on a shooting spree, demanded action.

“I want some action. If this was done years ago, my son would still be here,” said Mrs. Golvach, one of several family members who told their story at the meeting with the president.

Her son, who owned a guitar shop in Houston, was shot in the head as he sat in his car at a traffic light. The shooter, Victor Reyes, was a Mexican illegal immigrant who had been deported four times and had a criminal rap sheet stretching back 15 years.

“We lost everything. He was my only child,” she said, her voice cracking. “I want some action so nobody else has to go through the loss that we feel.”

Mr. Trump called on all member of Congress to “honor grieving American families by passing these life-saving measures.”

The bills scheduled for a vote this week are Kate’s Law that would impose strict penalties on illegal immigrant criminal who return to the U.S. after deportation and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act that would penalize jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

“It’s time to support our police to protect our families and to save American lives and also to start getting smart,” said Mr. Trump.